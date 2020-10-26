Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FILTHY RICH on FOX - Monday, November 2, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

Ginger tries to leverage the tape of her kidnapping with Luke to bring down the men of 18:22. Margaret searches for a new factory to produce her perfume line, because no one wants to do business with her. Meanwhile, Eric gets a mysterious gift from a nearby friend that unveils more dirt behind the missions, and Rose visits the "real" Jason in the hospital after he wakes from his coma in the all-new "Hebrews 9:15" episode of FILTHY RICH airing Monday, Nov. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FIL-106) (TV-14 L, S, V).

From writer/director Tate Taylor ("Ma," "The Girl on the Train") comes FILTHY RICH, a SOUTHERN GOTHIC family drama in which wealth, power and religion intersect - more correctly, collide - with outrageously soapy results.

Meet the Monreauxes, a mega-rich Southern family famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, the family's patriarch, EUGENE (Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney, "This Is Us," "24: Legacy"), dies in a plane crash (or so we think), leaving MARGARET (five-time Emmy Award nominee and Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall, "Sex and the City"), a now-"Oprah" to the religious and Southern communities, to take charge of THE FAMILY business. Not surprisingly, Eugene's apparent death greatly impacts the Monreaux children: ERIC (Corey Cott, "The Good Fight," "Z: The Beginning of Everything"), the couple's ambitious son, married to the prim and snooty BECKY (Olivia Macklin, "Dead to Me"), who assumes he will now run the show; and daughter ROSE (Aubrey Dollar, "Battle Creek"), a budding fashion designer, who constantly struggles to evade the vast shadow cast by her mother.

If that wasn't enough, the Monreauxes are stunned to learn that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will. Now, Margaret must use her business savvy and SOUTHERN CHARM to control her newly legitimized heirs, whose very existence threatens the Monreaux family name and fortune: GINGER (Melia Kreiling, "Tyrant," "The Borgias"), the tough-as-nails daughter of a Vegas cocktail waitress, whose life was virtually destroyed by Eugene's rejection; ANTONIO (newcomer Benjamin Levy Aguilar), a single dad and boxer from Queens, NY; and JASON (Mark L. Young, "The Comeback," "We're the Millers"), another scion, who is not what he seems to be.

Margaret's rock is her lifelong confidant and friend, FRANKLIN LEE (Steve Harris, "The Crossing," "Legends"), the Monreaux family lawyer, who has her back in the wake of the death of her husband and threats to the Monreaux empire, one of them being the beloved, popular, influential, and ambitious minister at the Sunshine Network, REVEREND PAUL THOMAS (Aaron Lazar, "Quantico," "The Strain"), who doesn't think Margaret is capable of running the network, a newly announced retail venture, and her TV show simultaneously.

With monumental twists and turns, not to mention lies, deceit and shade from every direction, FILTHY RICH presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive - and no one is going down without a fight.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop