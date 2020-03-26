Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION on HGTV - Sunday, April 5, 2020

Police officer Deon Joseph and his family will receive a life-changing home renovation in a new episode of EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Host Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the award-winning actor from ABC's Modern Family, will oversee the massive, community-led home transformation with special help from Ty Pennington, the highly skilled carpenter, craftsman and designer who starred in the original ABC version of the series.







The Joseph home has become neglected as Deon and his family work tirelessly to give back to the homeless population on Skid Row in Los Angeles. Jesse and a team of local volunteers will renovate the family's home to give them a spa-like retreat. During the project, Ty will join the EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe to lead the way on building a beach-inspired backyard.







Throughout the series, the EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION designers and special guests will engage with fans via live tweeting and Facebook Lives during every episode. Viewers are invited to interact using the #HGTVExtreme hashtag. On HGTV GO, fans can watch the full episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. At HGTV.com/Extreme, fans can access exclusive videos, photo galleries and two digital series that highlight the families and designs featured this season-Meaning of the Makeover and Extreme Makeover: Heart and Home. These digital series also will be available on HGTV GO, Facebook, Instagram's IGTV and HGTV's Youtube channel.







HGTV's spin on the iconic home renovation series EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION showcases great stories, inspired volunteers and gorgeous home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls include interior, exterior and landscaping-all completed in record time while THE FAMILY is sent away.





Related Articles View More TV Stories