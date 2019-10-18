Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, November 7, 2019
"790" - When the Catholic Church asks Kristen, David and Ben to assess the veracity of a local prophetess, Grace Ling (Li Jun Li), they are shaken when they see one of her visions come to life. Also, David struggles with jealousy when he sees God speaking with the prophetess, and to Kristen's dismay, her mother, Sheryl, and Leland begin a relationship, on EVIL, Thursday, Nov. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.
Kristen Bouchard cuts ties as an expert witness for the District Attorney after being pushed to lie in court regarding an alleged murderer who appeared to be possessed. To make ends meet, Kristen accepts a job offer from David Acosta, a former adventure-seeking journalist now studying to be a priest and tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Rounding out the trio is Ben Shakir, an even-tempered realist recruited by Acosta for his carpentry skills, which he uses to uncover practical rationales behind "hauntings."
Ever logical, Kristen is certain Science can provide answers to every incident they encounter - including her own chillingly real night terrors. That is, until she meets Leland Townsend, a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens her and her four young daughters. Undeterred, Kristen, David and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, October 31, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, November 7, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, November 7, 2019
EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.
Kristen Bouchard cuts ties as an expert witness for the District Attorney after being pushed to lie in court regarding an alleged murderer who appeared to be possessed. To make ends meet, Kristen accepts a job offer from David Acosta, a former adventure-seeking journalist now studying to be a priest and tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Rounding out the trio is Ben Shakir, an even-tempered realist recruited by Acosta for his carpentry skills, which he uses to uncover practical rationales behind "hauntings."
Ever logical, Kristen is certain Science can provide answers to every incident they encounter - including her own chillingly real night terrors. That is, until she meets Leland Townsend, a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens her and her four young daughters. Undeterred, Kristen, David and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work