Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, December 12, 2019

"7 Swans a Singin'" - Kristen, David and Ben are called to investigate an insidiously addictive Christmas song that's spreading among an increasing number of students, and the dangerous relationship between online influencers and their impressionable young followers, on EVIL, Thursday, Dec. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.





Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.