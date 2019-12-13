Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY on FREEFORM - Thursday, January 16, 2020

Jan. 16 (9:31-10:01 p.m. EST) - Episode #1002 - "Greenbottle Blue Tarantula"Nicholas wishes he could call an adult! After the death of their father, Nicholas, Matilda and Genevieve struggle to return to their daily-and nightly-routines. Navigating the stay-at-home parent life is harder than Nicholas thought.

A neurotic 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of which has autism.

He is not particularly helpful in raising his siblings, but when their dad becomes terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is THE ONE who will have to hold it all together.





Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the heartfelt comedy will follow this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.