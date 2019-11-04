Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, November 19, 2019
"Fatal Exception" - Jo and Chris rush to find Piper before she's put in harm's way. Meanwhile, Jo faces new challenges at home after betraying Alex and Ed's trust on "Emergence," airing TUESDAY, NOV. 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.
Guest starring is Terry O'Quinn as Richard Kindred, Maria Dizzia as Emily, Seth Barrish as Alan Wilkis and Tamara Tunie as Maria Wilkis.
"Fatal Exception" was written by Lindsey Allen and directed by Jessica Lowrey.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
