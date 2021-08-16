Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DUNCANVILLE on FOX - Monday, August 23, 2021

Annie is suspended from her job and bonds with a group of birds that end up invading their home. Kimberly tries to ask a boy out over the phone and Duncan struggles to jump up to a high branch like the rest of his friends can in the all-new "Jurannie Park" episode of DUNCANVILLE airing Monday, Aug. 23 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DUN-209) (TV-14 L, V)

From Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully, comes DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family and friends. In the series, DUNCAN (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls...but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister.

Duncan's mom, ANNIE (Poehler), a parking enforcement officer who dreams of someday being a detective, lives in perpetual fear that her teenage son is one bad decision away from ruining his life and will do anything to stop him from doing so. Duncan's father, JACK (Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell), husband to Annie, is a classic-rock-obsessed plumber who's determined to be a better dad than THE ONE he had. He's constantly posting wonderful things about his family on Facebook and annoyed that his kids won't friend him.

Duncan's 12-year-old sister, KIMBERLY (Riki Lindhome), is awkward, emotional and can hold grudges forever, while waiting patiently for revenge. She's all emotions all the time and nobody's problems are bigger than hers. JING (Joy Osmanski), Duncan's six-year-old sister, likes to shout "Watch me!" before executing the world's slowest cartwheel.

Duncan hangs with his friend and class clown, BEX (Betsy Sodaro), his stylish and swaggy friend, YANGZI (Yassir Lester), and his reckless, UNSUPERVISED friend, WOLF (Zach Cherry). MIA (Emmy Award nominee Rashida Jones) is Duncan's on-again, off-again crush, who never met a cause to which she wouldn't dedicate her life; and MR. MITCH (Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa), is their cool teacher/guidance counselor/occasional school nurse.

The adventures continue in the Season Two premiere of DUNCANVILLE when the Harris family takes its first vacation. The episode features a "Parks and Recreation" reunion, as guest voices Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman join Poehler and Jones. Finn Wolfhard ("Stranger Things", "It") also guest-voices in the premiere. Other storylines in the new season include Duncan saying THE ONE thing no kid should ever say to their dad, which shifts their power dynamic; Duncan and Kimberly being sent to therapy camp; Jing and Jack starting a child birthday band together (guest-voice appearance by Stephen King); and Duncan and Annie racing stock cars.