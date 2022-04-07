Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DOMINO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, April 13, 2022
DOMINO MASTERS airing Wednesday, April 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
This week, four teams compete in the final night of the playoffs in an unbelievable domino toppling and CHAIN REACTION tournament with themes around a night in Vegas. The teams will be given exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples, but the pressure is on, as one wrong move could set off a CHAIN REACTION that knocks them out of the running. The three teams whose topples come out on top will continue on to the quarter-finals in the all-new "Playoffs: Vegas Night" episode of DOMINO MASTERS airing Wednesday, April 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hosted by multi-Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet ("Modern Family"), DOMINO MASTERS features teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable domino toppling and CHAIN REACTION tournament. Sixteen skilled teams will compete against each other in ambitious domino building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented domino topplers. In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples, but the pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a CHAIN REACTION that knocks them out of the running.
Throughout the competition, Stonestreet, alongside a panel of judges -- including actress and New York Times best-selling math book author Danica McKellar; NFL Pro-Bowler, SUPER BOWL Champion, arts enthusiast and gallery owner Vernon Davis; and professional CHAIN REACTION and domino artist Steve Price -- will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce incredible challenges and watch as the creations are put to THE TEST during nail-biting topples narrated by Topple Announcer Joe Buck (FOX Sports Lead NFL & MLB Announcer). The competing trios who most impress the judges will progress to the NEXT round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title of DOMINO MASTERS.
DOMINO MASTERS is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Gail Berman, Danny Schrader and Hend Baghdady serve as executive producers.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
