Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Tuesday, February 25, 2020

A STEP AHEAD - With Sara (Caity Lotz) still away from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore with Ava's (Jes Macallan) new invention, the Prognosticator, and must now try to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong. Constantine's (Matt Ryan) life is hanging in the balance, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) all try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann) instead. Meanwhile, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) has been confused about Charlie's (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) recent behavior, but they all learn why Charlie is trying to out run her past and from what. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Tala Ashe also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Mark Bruner (#505). Original airdate 2/25/2020.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow follows a group of misfit heroes as they fight, talk, and sing their way through protecting THE TIMELINE from aberrations, anomalies, and anything else that threatens to mess with history.

The Legends deal with the aftermath of last season's finale. After saving the world via the power of song and themed entertainment, the Legends are major celebrities. Some struggle with the transition from lovable losers to A-list stars, while others start letting fame go to their heads. When a documentary crew decides to film the Legends in action, distracting them from their original mission, in Hell, Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) frees history's most notorious villains in a bid for power. It's up to the Legends to forgo fame and stop these reanimated souls (who they quickly dub "Encores") from wreaking havoc on the timeline, whether it's Rasputin popping out of his coffin and trying to become an immortal tsar or Marie Antoinette (and her head) turning the French Revolution into a deadly, non-stop party.





