Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DATELINE on NBC - Friday, October 4, 2019
Dateline NBC takes an in-depth look at the disappearance of Utah mother Susan Powell in an all-new two-hour special, Haunted, this Friday at 9pm/8c et, nearly ten years after she vanished, leading her husband, Josh, to become the prime suspect. For the first time on network television, Dateline will air private journals, home videos and emails that shed new light on what really happened to Susan, as well as rarely-seen video of Susan's son speaking with a detective the day after she went missing.
Reported by Keith Morrison, the broadcast also features new interviews with key players in the case, including Josh's sister Jennifer Graves, Susan's dad Chuck Cox, and lead detective Ellis Maxwell. Haunted takes a comprehensive look at the years-long investigation, including accusations that Josh's father, Steve, harassed Susan, which he has denied. Morrison also reveals how his interview with Steve in 2011 led to police obtaining a search warrant for Susan's diaries.
Dateline's weekend encore of Stone Cold, a report by Josh Mankiewicz, will air this weekend at different start times and dates due to NBC's primetime schedule, according to the following time zones: Eastern: airs at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday; Central: airs at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday; Pacific and Mountain: check your local listings.
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 28th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, Dateline reaches more than 18 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer.
