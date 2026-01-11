CA's Theatre Of NOTE to Present LA Premiere Of THE DIGNITY CIRCLE

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre of NOTE will present the Los Angeles of the critically lauded play The Dignity Circle, written by Lauren Smerkanich and directed by Clara Aranovich, associate directed by Lauren Smerkanich.

The cast features Alexis DeLaRosa, Sarah Lilly, Sierra Marcks, J.T. Melaragno, Zipporah Shunise, Jenny Soo and Melanie Thompson. Performances run February 14 through March 22.

Judith is the perfect mark, an isolated homemaker who would do anything to feel the warm embrace of a community. Unable to resist an alluring pitch made by her magnetic realtor, Angela, Judith is roped into a Dignity Circle, a simple gift-giving pyramid scheme that promises empowerment to the women of Sacramento.

But what will happen to Judith's newly found confidence and newly forged relationships when the truth of the con is revealed?

"I find cons fascinating," said Smerkanich. "These schemes play on our most basic human needs- the need for love, for safety and security, for community. I wanted to write a relationship between two women that was more complicated than a con and her mark. I wanted them both to gain from knowing one another, to give each other hope, and ultimately, to be the cause of each other's downfall."

"There is something tragically timely about The Dignity Circle- pyramid schemes have always flourished in moments of economic precarity," said Aranovich. "Theater is our clearest mirror, offering the relief that comes only from feeling seen and understood. I'm honored to share this story at a time when so many are searching for stability, direction, and connection, craving belonging as much as we crave the catharsis of dark humor."

The vision of the playwright, director, and cast is supported and made possible by the production crew: Jennifer Gonzalez (Lighting Design), Mariah Harrison (Costume and Mask Design), Julia Hibner (Stage Manager), Amanda Knehans (Set Design), Chloe Madriaga (Fight Choreographer), Melissa McNamara (Movement and Intimacy Director) and Stephanie Yackovetsky (Sound Design).

Performances of The Dignity Circle begin February 14 and run every Friday, Saturday and Monday at 8 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. through March 22.