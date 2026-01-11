Photos: EUREKA DAY at the Gamm Theatre

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out production photos from The Gamm's current production, Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day, running now through February 1.

The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, and social justice. In weekly meetings, Eureka Day’s five board members develop and update policy to preserve this culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school’s leadership to confront the central question of our time: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on truth?

The cast features Gabriel Graetz as Don, Deb Martin as Suzanne, Daraja Hinds as Carina, Jihan Haddad as Meiko, and Ben Grills as Eli.

The crew includes Jessica Hill Kidd (director of production), Patrick Lynch (set designer), Amanda Downing Carney (costume design), James Horban (lighting design), Hunter Spoede (sound design), Jessica Chace (stage manager), Alex Wolfthal (assistant stage manager), and Nayeli Vazques (production assistant).