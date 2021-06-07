Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN on FOX - Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The bakers head back into THE KITCHEN to take on a new delicious challenge. The best dessert detectives will continue on in the competition and the duo that falls short will head home in the all-new "Decisions, Decisions" episode of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN airing Wednesday, June 16 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CSK-104) (TV-PG L)

Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that's left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and CAKE artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert - and how good it tastes!

Can you walk into a kitchen and figure out what's been BAKED solely by the ingredients and clues left behind? Each episode begins at the scene of the crime - a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour THE KITCHEN for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess. Winning the round will require culinary flair, precise execution, and a refined taste surpassing the competition. To advance to the NEXT round and take one step closer to the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert MAKERS will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world!