Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CLAIM TO FAME on ABC - Monday, August 22, 2022
10:01-11:00 p.m. – CLAIM TO FAME: “Spot The Difference” (107)
With only six contestants remaining, the competition is stiff, and loyalties are tested. This week's challenge is centered on a mock estate sale, where the contestants must spot the difference when certain items, many of which are clues, are swapped around. Some new rule changes throw the group, and the eliminated contestant goes out with a bang.
Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in THE QUEST for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize, and staking their own "Claim to Fame"!
See who got eliminated on the show here:
