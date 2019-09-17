Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO PD on NBC - Wednesday, October 2, 2019
10/02/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Atwater goes undercover in a dangerous SOUTH SIDE drug syndicate, he learns there may be more to its kingpin than meets the eye. Halstead tries to join Atwater undercover, but finds himself at a disadvantage. Voight petitions the brass to show Ruzek leniency in his court case.
"Chicago P.D." is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.
Det. Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his intelligence team have always considered rules to be guidelines more than actual laws. Their goal has always been to protect their great city and they have used unique ways to help bring criminals to justice. Now it's a NEW DAY and age in Chicago. Police are under siege and under a microscope - everyone from the federal government to politicians and citizens in their own city are watching. The intelligence team will feel the pressure, and their form of justice will be questioned and challenged.
Today, Chicago is a unique place to be part of the police department. Political and social agendas play key roles in how police function. Racial tensions, agendas of individual politicians, new federal regulations and other issues will be addressed this season. With police reform in full swing, the team is going to be forced to find new ways to achieve their ultimate goal: Justice.
The cast includes Jason Beghe ("Chicago" franchise, "Californication"), Jon Seda ("Chicago" franchise, "Treme"), Jesse Lee Soffer ("Chicago" franchise, "Mob Doctor"), Patrick John Flueger ("The 4400," "Scoundrels"), Marina Squerciati ("Chicago" franchise, "Marshall," "Gossip Girl"), LaRoyce Hawkins ("Chicago" franchise), Amy Morton ("Chicago" franchise, "Boss," "Blue Bloods"), and Tracy Spiridakos ("MacGyver," "Bates Motel," "Revolution"). Anne Heche ("The Brave," "Hung") is a recurring guest star.
"Chicago P.D." is executive produced by multiple Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf ("Chicago" franchise, "Law & Order" branded series), Rick Eid ("Law & Order: SVU," "Hostages"), Peter Jankowski ("Law & Order" branded series, "Chicago" franchise shows), Derek Haas ("Chicago Fire," "3:10 to Yuma"), Arthur Forney ("Law& Order: SVU," "Chicago" franchise shows) and Eriq La Salle ("ER," "Under The Dome").
"Chicago P.D." is produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.
