Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, September 24, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m.

"Kathie Lee Gifford vs. Ricki Lake and 2 Chainz vs. Big Boi" - "Celebrity Family Feud" is B-A-C-K with a big funny faceoff between two legendary daytime show hosts when Kathie Lee Gifford competes against Ricki Lake. In the next game, rappers 2 Chainz and Big Boi go head-to-head to test their skills on this new, all-star episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," returning on its new night, THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud"'s sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Team Kathie Lee Gifford - Four-time Emmy Award-winning co-host of the fourth hour of "Today" with Hoda Kotb for 11 years - playing for The Association to Benefit Children

Cassidy Gifford - daughterCody Gifford - sonErika Brown - Cody's fiancéeBen Wierda - Cassidy's fiancé

Team Ricki Lake - Emmy Award-winning actress, talk show host, producer, documentarian and activist - playing for The Jacaranda Foundation

Jeff Scult - friendMilo Sussman - sonOwen Sussman - sonSabena Frink - Milo's girlfriend

Team 2 Chainz - The Real U - playing for TRU Foundation

Sir Tek - business partnerAllen Parks - business partnerHott LockedN - The Real U artistWorl - The Real U artist

Team Big Boi - half of the diamond-certified recording group Outkast - playing for Big Kidz Foundation

Antwan Patton II - sonRowena Patton - motherRenita Patton - cousinJalynn Adams - cousin

"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.