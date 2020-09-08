Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, September 24, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m.
"Kathie Lee Gifford vs. Ricki Lake and 2 Chainz vs. Big Boi" - "Celebrity Family Feud" is B-A-C-K with a big funny faceoff between two legendary daytime show hosts when Kathie Lee Gifford competes against Ricki Lake. In the next game, rappers 2 Chainz and Big Boi go head-to-head to test their skills on this new, all-star episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," returning on its new night, THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud"'s sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice. The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following: Team Kathie Lee Gifford - Four-time Emmy Award-winning co-host of the fourth hour of "Today" with Hoda Kotb for 11 years - playing for The Association to Benefit Children Cassidy Gifford - daughter
Cody Gifford - son
Erika Brown - Cody's fiancée
Ben Wierda - Cassidy's fiancé Team Ricki Lake - Emmy Award-winning actress, talk show host, producer, documentarian and activist - playing for The Jacaranda Foundation Jeff Scult - friend
Milo Sussman - son
Owen Sussman - son
Sabena Frink - Milo's girlfriend Team 2 Chainz - The Real U - playing for TRU Foundation Sir Tek - business partner
Allen Parks - business partner
Hott LockedN - The Real U artist
Worl - The Real U artist Team Big Boi - half of the diamond-certified recording group Outkast - playing for Big Kidz Foundation Antwan Patton II - son
Rowena Patton - mother
Renita Patton - cousin
Jalynn Adams - cousin "Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Cody Gifford - son
Erika Brown - Cody's fiancée
Ben Wierda - Cassidy's fiancé Team Ricki Lake - Emmy Award-winning actress, talk show host, producer, documentarian and activist - playing for The Jacaranda Foundation Jeff Scult - friend
Milo Sussman - son
Owen Sussman - son
Sabena Frink - Milo's girlfriend Team 2 Chainz - The Real U - playing for TRU Foundation Sir Tek - business partner
Allen Parks - business partner
Hott LockedN - The Real U artist
Worl - The Real U artist Team Big Boi - half of the diamond-certified recording group Outkast - playing for Big Kidz Foundation Antwan Patton II - son
Rowena Patton - mother
Renita Patton - cousin
Jalynn Adams - cousin "Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON on NBC 9/8 - 9/14
- Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on NBC - Tuesday, September 8, 2020
- Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN on CBS - Tuesday, September 8, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Tuesday, September 8, 2020