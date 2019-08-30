Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, September 22, 2019
"John Legend & Chrissy Teigen vs. The Cast of VANDERPUMP RULES and Ryan Lochte vs. Kevin Eubanks" - One of this season's favorite games of "Celebrity Family Feud" with model, author and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter John Legend vs. restaurateur, author and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" will be featured. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/09/19) Then, in a brand-new second game, 12-time Olympic swimming medalist Ryan Lochte challenges guitarist-composer and former music director of "The Tonight Show" band Kevin Eubanks. The star-studded episode airs SUNDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular, expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team Teigen/Legend; playing for City Harvest
John Legend - recording artist
Chrissy Teigen - model, author and TV personality
Ron Stephens - John's brother
Pepper Teigen - Chrissy's mom
Tina Teigen - Chrissy's sister
VERSUS
Team "Vanderpump Rules"; playing for The Vanderpump Dog Foundation
Lisa Vanderpump - restaurateur, author and TV personality
Tom Sandoval - partner at TomTom and TV personality
Ariana Madix - TV personality
Tom Schwartz - partner at TomTom and TV personality
Katie Maloney-Schwartz - TV personality
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
Ryan Lochte vs. Kevin Eubanks
Team Ryan Lochte - 12-time Olympic medalist swimmer; playing for Jorge Nation Foundation Inc.
Kayla Rae Lochte - wife
Jennifer Rios - Kayla's mother
Devon Lochte - brother
Jeff Ostrow - family friend
VERSUS
Team Kevin Eubanks - musician and former music director for "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno"; playing for Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania
Robin Eubanks - musician/brother
Duane Eubanks - musician/brother
Shane Eubanks - business management/brother
Jennifer Eubanks - special education supervising teacher/sister-in-law
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston, who also serves as showrunner, and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
