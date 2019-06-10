Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, June 30, 2019

"Team 'black-ish' vs Team 'The Goldbergs'" - Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeff Garlin and members of their respective ABC Television families challenge each other in a hilarious contest of barbs and banter as they compete to win cash for their charities on "Celebrity Family Feud," SUNDAY, JUNE 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Editors' note: If there is no NBA FINALS Game 7, "Celebrity Family Feud," episode 502, will air Sunday, June 16.

Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular and expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Team "black-ish"; playing for Color of ChangeAnthony AndersonTracee Ellis RossMarcus ScribnerMiles BrownMarsai Martin

VERSUS

Team "The Goldbergs"; playing for F C Cancer FoundationJeff GarlinSean GiambroneTroy GentileSam LernerHayley Orrantia





"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.