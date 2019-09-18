Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, October 3, 2019
"You Give Me Fever" - When Carol treats an elderly patient with a fever, Mrs. Zahn (Carol Mansell), and her tests are inconclusive, Carol must find a way to work around Dr. Jacobs and hospital policy to take extra time to observe her.
Also, Daniel is embarrassed when his fellow interns find out that he doesn't know how to do the basic medical skill of drawing blood, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Oct. 3 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.
