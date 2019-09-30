Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, October 10, 2019
"The Zebra" - While the other interns battle over who gets the patient with a fascinating and rare problem, Carol's standard, run-of-the-mill case turns out to be something more than it seems.
Also, Daniel makes a crucial mistake that gets Dr. Jacobs attention... by eating her food, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Oct. 10 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.
