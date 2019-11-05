Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, November 21, 2019
"Sick and Retired" - Carol's dear friend Phyllis (guest star Jane Kaczmarek) is admitted to the hospital, and Carol jealously witnesses what retirement would have looked like for her.
Also, Daniel takes credit for Caleb's excellent diagnosis and is bothered when Caleb doesn't seem to mind, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Nov. 21 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.
