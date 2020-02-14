Advertisement

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, March 5, 2020

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, March 5, 2020"Plus Ones" - When the interns tease Carol that her relationship with Dr. Lewis might be moving too fast, Carol tries to sabotage his chance at winning a romantic getaway for them.

Also, Dr. Jacobs, Lexie and Caleb help a patient with a serious case of... a curling iron stuck in her hair before her wedding day, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, March 5 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.

At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.



