Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, March 5, 2020

"Plus Ones" - When the interns tease Carol that her relationship with Dr. Lewis might be moving too fast, Carol tries to sabotage his chance at winning a romantic getaway for them.

Also, Dr. Jacobs, Lexie and Caleb help a patient with a serious case of... a curling iron stuck in her hair before her wedding day, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, March 5 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop