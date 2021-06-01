Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CARD SHARKS on ABC - Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue wagering for a chance to take home a major cash prize.

Jun. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CARD SHARKS on ABC - Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Host Joel McHale is joined by contestants Jomel Camilleri (hometown: Panorama City, California) and Donna Moten (hometown: Los Angeles, California), in addition to Tony Verdun (hometown: Queens, New York) and Lacy Wittmer (hometown: Mission, Canada). (TV-PG, D)

Joel McHale returns as host for the second season of "Card Sharks," a suspenseful game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card!

The road to GLORY and riches begins with two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player MAKING IT to the life-changing money card round. In the money card round, the winning player has to make gut-wrenching decisions and risk it all to win it all.

Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue wagering for a chance to take home a major cash prize.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Showtime Sets Premiere Weekend for THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Photo

Showtime Sets Premiere Weekend for THE L WORD: GENERATION Q

SON Will Premiere July 8th on Shudder Photo

SON Will Premiere July 8th on Shudder

Universal Studios Hollywood is Hiring More Than 2,000 People Photo

Universal Studios Hollywood is Hiring More Than 2,000 People

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Steve Basilone Photo

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Steve Basilone


From This Author TV Scoop