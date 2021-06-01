Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CARD SHARKS on ABC - Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue wagering for a chance to take home a major cash prize.
Host Joel McHale is joined by contestants Jomel Camilleri (hometown: Panorama City, California) and Donna Moten (hometown: Los Angeles, California), in addition to Tony Verdun (hometown: Queens, New York) and Lacy Wittmer (hometown: Mission, Canada). (TV-PG, D)
Joel McHale returns as host for the second season of "Card Sharks," a suspenseful game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card!
The road to GLORY and riches begins with two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player MAKING IT to the life-changing money card round. In the money card round, the winning player has to make gut-wrenching decisions and risk it all to win it all.
