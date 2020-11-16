Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CARD SHARKS on ABC - Sunday, December 6, 2020

The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.

"212" - Host Joel McHale is joined by contestants Harrison Ruskin (hometown: Los Angeles, California), a college student, and Shanee' Wilson (hometown: Beaumont, California), a wedding planner; in addition to Paris Allen (hometown: Chicago, Illinois), a property manager, and Madison Boggess (hometown: Bakersfield, California), a cosmetologist, on an all-new episode of "Card Sharks," airing SUNDAY, DEC. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

A suspenseful game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card! The road to glory and riches begins with two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player MAKING IT to the life-changing money card round. In the money card round, the winning player has to make gut-wrenching decisions and risk it all to win it all. Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue wagering for a chance to take home a major cash prize.

"Card Sharks" is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Joel McHale and Jennifer Mullin are also executive producers.

