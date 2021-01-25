Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, February 4, 2021

Jim O'Heir Guest-Stars

When Kat gets selected as a finalist for the Louisville Courier Journal's "Twenty under Forty" list, she decides to join the local gym to try to get in shape. Meanwhile, Randi and Daniel struggle to take their relationship to the NEXT level and Phil deals with the realization that one of his favorite childhood books is racist in the all-new "Gym" episode of CALL ME KAT airingThursday, Feb. 4 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-105) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Based on the British series "Miranda," created by Miranda Hart, CALL ME KAT stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik ("The Big Bang Theory") as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life despite still being single at 39. Which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

It was expected of KAT (Bialik) to be married with kids by now, but for many reasons, she's single - and totally fine with it. Of course, Kat's mother, SHEILA (Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz, "Mike & Molly," "Sisters"), views her daughter's single-hood as her own personal failure, but Kat remains determined to live a fulfilling life, and charts her own course to happiness.

Working alongside Kat at the café are RANDI (Kyla Pratt, "One On One"), a confident millennial and self-proclaimed "non" cat person, and PHIL (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan, "The Cool Kids," "Will & Grace"), who recently BROKE up with his longtime partner.

Although Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans may begin to veer off-course, when her former crush and good friend, MAX (Cheyenne Jackson, "American Horror Story," "30 Rock"), returns to town and takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street, working with his friend, CARTER (Julian Gant, "Good Girls").