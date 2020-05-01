Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROKE on CBS - Thursday, May 14, 2020
"Daddy Issues" - Javier decides to go with Jackie to visit her father, Ernie (Jack McGee), in prison and retroactively ask permission to marry Elizabeth so their marriage isn't cursed.
Also, Luis teaches Elizabeth to drive and, while picking up Sammy from school, learns Sammy's being bullied, on BROKE, Thursday, May 14 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
BROKE is a comedy about Jackie, a single suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier, and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up.
Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.
