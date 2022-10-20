Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, October 23, 2022

Bob’s Burgers airing Sunday, Oct 23 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Oct. 20, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, October 23, 2022 Tina cheers Jimmy Junior on at a semi-prestigious dancing seminar while Bob and Linda compete to see who can catch the most homerun balls outside of Wonder Wharf Stadium in the all-new "So You Stink You Can Dance" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct 23 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

BOB'S BURGERS returns to FOX for its 13th season this fall. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his quirky family, who help him run the restaurant.

The series won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program twice, in 2014 and 2017, and has been nominated in the category every year since 2012. The show also has earned the Annie Award for Best General Audience Animated Television Production, as well as awards for writing and for voice acting (H. Jon Benjamin).

Season 13 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes, as well as new and returning guest voices, including Molly Shannon, Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis, Megan Mullally, Stephanie Beatriz, Jenny Slate and Will Forte.

BOB'S BURGERS has aired more than 200 episodes on FOX, and the series recently released its first full-length feature film, "The BOB'S BURGERS Movie," in theaters and on streaming platforms.

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Kelvin Yu also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:



