Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, December 16, 2019
"Splitting the Hairs" - Bob, Douglas and Christina try to get Dottie to make a will.
Also, Abishola and Kemi's friendship is tested after Abishola catches Kemi in a lie, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Dec. 16 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MAGNUM P.I. on CBS - Friday, December 27, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on E!'s DAILY POP, 12/2-12/26
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, December 22, 2019
Also, Abishola and Kemi's friendship is tested after Abishola catches Kemi in a lie, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Dec. 16 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.