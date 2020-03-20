Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, April 3, 2020
"The Puzzle Palace" - Erin and Anthony must trust a sociopath who claims he has evidence to convict a double-murderer. Also, Frank faces backlash from his department when he suspends an officer for violent behavior, and Danny and Baez try to arrest a notorious gangster who appears to have people covering for him inside the department, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.
A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy."
Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop. He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MACGYVER on CBS - Friday, April 10, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, March 30, 2020
BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.
A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy."
Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop. He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.