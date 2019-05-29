Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLOOD & TREASURE on CBS - Tuesday, June 18, 2019

"The Ghost Train of Sierra Perdida" - Danny and Lexi follow a clue to the mountains of Spain IN SEARCH OF a lost train car that may have been carrying the sarcophagus of Cleopatra when it disappeared. Also, Lexi crosses paths with antiquities dealer Simon Hardwick, who offers her new information on the Brotherhood of Serapis, on BLOOD & TREASURE, Tuesday, June 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

BLOOD & TREASURE is a globe-trotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.

Danny McNamara is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. When terrorist Karim Farouk absconds with a priceless artifact and kidnaps Danny's mentor Dr. Ana Castillo, Danny recruits Lexi to help him bring Farouk to justice and rescue Ana. As they chase down Farouk, they encounter unscrupulous individuals who may either be useful allies or dangerous enemies, including Aiden Shaw, an arms dealer who acts solely in his self-interest, and Simon Hardwick, an expert at procuring pilfered artifacts. Danny and Lexi are assisted by Father Chuck, a childhood friend of Danny's who works at the Vatican Foreign Ministry in Rome. Their hunt draws the attention of Interpol agent Gwen Karlsson, who wants Farouk brought to justice, but won't allow Danny and Lexi to break international laws in the process.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.