Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, February 25, 2020
"Völsung and the Beef Boy" - When faced with choosing between meat judging (his dad Beau's preference) or playing music (his shared bond with Mike), Jacob realizes he must figure out what his passions are on his own. Meanwhile, Rio takes driving lessons from Kay, but their friendship hits a bump in the road when Kay learns that Rio has secretly been getting lessons from other townspeople, on an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, FEB. 25 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
"Völsung and the Beef Boy" was written by Craig Rowin and directed by Ken Whittingham.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, February 14, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DEPUTY on FOX - Saturday, February 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of ALMOST FAMILY on FOX - Saturday, February 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DEPUTY on FOX - Thursday, February 20, 2020
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
"Völsung and the Beef Boy" was written by Craig Rowin and directed by Ken Whittingham.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.