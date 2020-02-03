Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, February 18, 2020

"Calm Down" - Rio comes up with a plan when Sierra confesses something big on her wedding day, while Mike and Rudy devise a plan to make money from the New Yorkers who are coming in for the wedding. Meanwhile, Beau and Kay fall back into their old arguments and soon find themselves at a crossroads on an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, FEB. 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.

"Calm Down" was written by Alyssa Lane & Alex Sherman and directed by Molly McGlynn.

The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.