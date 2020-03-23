Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, April 7, 2020
"After-Prom" - Kay asks Mike and Rio to help chaperone Jacob's after-prom event at the community center. After realizing how controlling Kay has been of Jacob's life, Rio tries to encourage her to relinquish control, especially when it comes to his "bad girl" girlfriend Janine. At the same time, Mike recognizes that Beau is upset about Jacob going to college, and he tries to get Beau drunk at the after-prom in order to get him to talk about his feelings, on an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, APRIL 7 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
"After-Prom" was written by Morgan Lehmann and directed by Erin O'Malley.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, April 12, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, April 11, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, April 9, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, April 9, 2020
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
"After-Prom" was written by Morgan Lehmann and directed by Erin O'Malley.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.