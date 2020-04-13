Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, April 28, 2020
"Tornado Season: Part One" - When a wealthy restaurateur named Dolores comes to Bucksnort with plans to open a new diner right outside of town, Mike jumps at the chance to earn her business as her egg supplier. After Mike seeks out help from Beau with his pitch to Dolores, Beau attempts to get the business for himself, having just found out they are in a financial pinch. While Dolores is in town, she finds romantic interest in Rudy, and he quickly finds himself having a sugar-mama/sugar-baby relationship with her, on an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, APRIL 28 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. "Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon. Celia Watson guest stars as Dolores. "Tornado Season: Part One" was written by Rob Ulin and Camille Patrao, and directed by Lennon Parham. The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
