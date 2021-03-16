Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Tuesday, March 30, 2021

“100 Yards and Runnin’” was written by Rob Chavis and directed by Rob Sweeney.

Mar. 16, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Tuesday, March 30, 2021 Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Tuesday, March 30, 2021Bow and Dre let their competitive streaks out during their FAMILY GAME NIGHT and things escalate when they place a bet. Meanwhile, Junior and Olivia are at a turning point in their relationship when one person says "I love you."

"100 Yards and Runnin'" was written by Rob Chavis and directed by Rob Sweeney.

ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun

Related Articles View More TV Stories
HBO’s THE LAST CRUISE Debuts March 30 Photo

HBO’s THE LAST CRUISE Debuts March 30

INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION Arrives on 4K June 8 Photo

INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION Arrives on 4K June 8

Golden Globe Winner Idris Elba Signs Multi-Book Deal With HarperCollins Photo

Golden Globe Winner Idris Elba Signs Multi-Book Deal With HarperCollins

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MY MEXICAN BRETZEL Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MY MEXICAN BRETZEL


From This Author TV Scoop