Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
"The Gauntlet" - Dre thought he was the best gift-giver, but Bow tells him she prefers meaningful gifts over expensive ones, so he does his best to get her something she'll love on Valentine's Day. Meanwhile, Ruby teaches Jack how to get a girl after she hears about his love troubles, but her antiquated ways don't help on "black-ish," TUESDAY, FEB. 11 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
"The Gauntlet" was written by Graham Towers and Ben Deeb, and directed by Matthew A. Cherry.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
