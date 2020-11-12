Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The show airs at 10:01 p.m. ET.

"Nowhere to Run" - Forced to form an unlikely team, Cassie and Jenny set out to continue the search for the missing girls. Meanwhile, Danielle, Grace and Jerrie get to work on planning their escape, leading Legarski to struggle with the consequences of his actions as a distracted Ronald deals with a difficult relationship with his mother, on an all-new "Big Sky," TUESDAY, NOV. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"Big Sky" stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

Guest starring in "Nowhere to Run" is Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.

"Nowhere to Run" was written by David E. Kelley and directed by Paul McGuigan.

