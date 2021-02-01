Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, February 16, 2021
'Let It Be Him' was written by Jonathan Shapiro and directed by Michael Goi.
In an action-packed episode, while knocking on doors and searching for clues, Cassie unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Ronald, which puts her in danger and triggers her memory from the pair's prior meeting. Elsewhere, not feeling like she can TRUST her husband, Merilee makes a life-changing decision that puts both her and Rick's fates into her own hands.
