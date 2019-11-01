Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, November 3, 2019

AXIOS, the news-breaking documentary series, covers it all - business, politics, religion, and more - in its next episode debuting SUNDAY, NOV. 3 (6:00-6:30 p.m. ET/PT).



Moments after the House's vote to formally endorse an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, Mike Allen speaks with Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and fifth ranking House Democrat, Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) about the decision. Tune in for a lively conversation about the impeachment process, the inner workings of the Democratic party and the impact of Thursday's vote.



Next, Axios' Alexi McCammond and Alayna Treene examine the potential purple shift in the Texas political landscape and what it could mean for the historically Republican dominated state come November 2020 and beyond. With six Republican House members announcing their retirements, and unprecedented Democratic investment in races up and down the ballot, all eyes are on Texas ahead of the election year. McCammond and Treene speak with outgoing Texas Congressman Will Hurd, the only African American Republican in the House of Representatives, and GOP Congressman Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, to get their insight into what it will take to keep the Lone Star State red.



Also on this week's episode, Ina Fried talks with PayPal CEO Daniel Schulman about the possibility of a cashless society, corporate responsibility, and Venmo's mounting privacy issues.



Then, Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews former pastor Joshua Harris, who inspired a generation of evangelicals through his bestselling book I Kissed Dating Goodbye, a guide to courtship in the purity movement. Harris then had a change of heart - and faith. In Sunday's episode, Harris speaks for the first time on television about his decision to make a massive shift in his faith and discusses his regrets about the impact his book had on a generation of evangelical Christians.



Finally, Axios' Nick Johnston speaks with Helen Fisher, Ph.D., a biological anthropologist and Chief Scientific Advisor for Match.com about the impact digital dating is having on our society and generations to come.



