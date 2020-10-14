Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Sunday, October 25, 2020

The show airs at 7 p.m. ET.

"3104" - Catch a special Halloween episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos," with highlights including a dog who is scared of a giant inflatable cat on the neighbor's lawn, a grandma pranked when her grandbaby is replaced with a zombie doll and animals in funny costumes, SUNDAY, OCT. 25 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.In its 31 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.

