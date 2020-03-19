Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, March 22, 2020
"307 (Hollywood Week)" - "American Idol"'s new Hollywood Week continues SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, with the surprise of the all-new duets round. While contestants anticipate the infamous group rounds, they are in for a shock when the judges announce they have to pick just one partner to duet with on The Orpheum Theatre stage. One pair's tensions run high as they can't agree on a song, while sparks fly with another pair. Two Pop divas come together for a powerful rendition of a Celine Dion song; and later, one Pop vocalist and one country singer team up to wow the judges with their unexpected harmony. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor.
"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.
