Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, March 20, 2022
8:00-10:01 – AMERICAN IDOL: “505A” (505A)
Season five of "American Idol" continues on ABC as SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America's NEXT singing sensation.
As the final auditions across Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, come to an end, the show's iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists; and the final Platinum Ticket winner is revealed. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts. (TV-PG, L)
Watch a preview of the upcoming season here: