Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, September 16, 2020
The show airs at 9:30 p.m.
"All Is Fair in Love and War Reenactment" - Katie reminds Anna-Kat that she is a strong, independent, young woman and encourages her to start standing up for herself when dealing with Taylor. Meanwhile, Oliver feels left out when Greg invites Lonnie (Matt Shively), Trip (Peyton Meyer) and Franklin (Evan O'Toole) to join him at the Historical Guild's latest reenactment of "The Battle of Westport" on "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/15/20)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Matt Shively guest stars as Lonnie Spears.
"All Is Fair in Love and War Reenactment" was written by Michael Hobart and Anthony Lombardo, and directed by Melissa Kosar.
"American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and is produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Signature. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
