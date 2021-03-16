Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Katie pushes Cooper (Logan Pepper) to share his passion for the culinary arts and ambition of becoming a chef with his autocratic father, Doyle Bradford (Joel McHale). Meanwhile, Greg and Principal Ablin (Jerry Lambert) go head-to-head when the election results offer an interesting twist, and the Otto family gets the surprise of a lifetime on the season finale. (TV-14, L)

Guest starring is Holly Robinson Peete as Tami Gaines, Jake Choi as J.D., Jim Rash as Walker, Matt Shively as Lonnie Spears, Peyton Meyer as Trip, Logan Pepper as Cooper Bradford, Evan O'Toole as Franklin and Joel McHale as Doyle Bradford.

"The Election" was written by Nick Roth and Henning Fog, and directed by Melissa Kosar.