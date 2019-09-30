Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, October 11, 2019
"Bigger Kids, Bigger Problems" - When Anna-Kat's school lunch lady (Kathy Kinney) refuses to make simple eco-friendly changes in the school cafeteria, Greg enlists the help of his friend and fellow environmentalist Bill Doty (Ryan Stiles). In an attempt to win over the lunch lady, they put on a show at the school highlighting the importance of recycling; but when those efforts fail, Greg is forced to call in reinforcements: "Mr. Green" (Drew Carey)! Meanwhile, Katie discovers that Taylor went behind her back to obtain a prescription for birth control; things quickly go from bad to worse when Katie learns that Angela is THE ONE who took her to get the prescription, on an all-new "American Housewife," FRIDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris. Guest stars include Drew Carey as Mr. Green, Ryan Stiles as Bill Doty and Kathy Kinney as lunch lady.
"Bigger Kids, Bigger Problems" was written by Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer, and directed by Paul Murphy.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
