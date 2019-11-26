Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, December 13, 2019
"The Bromance Before Christmas" - Katie looks forward to sharing her favorite childhood Christmas tradition with Taylor, but a surprise visit from her mom, Kathryn (Wendie Malick), threatens her holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Greg is blindsided by Katie's good intentions; and to make matters worse, Oliver and Anna-Kat break a family heirloom on the winter finale of "American Housewife," FRIDAY, DEC. 13 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Ed Weeks and Wendie Malick guest star.
"The Bromance Before Christmas" was written by Jonathan Fener and directed by Chris Koch.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
