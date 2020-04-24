Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, May 4, 2020
"TBD"- With Los Angeles under a mandatory shelter-in-place order and trials piling up, Judge Benner authorizes Judge Carmichael to preside over a virtual bench trial, a case regarding a dispute between brothers over a car, on the virtually produced, timely episode of ALL RISE, Monday, May 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. While Emily represents the defendant, Kurt Beto (Mo McRae), Mark represents the prosecution, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola's "court." Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) explore how to continue their romantic relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and learns to cook; Sara finds temporary work as a food delivery driver; Luke and Emily's relationship is taxed by separation; and germaphobe and type-A Sherri contends with the new world (dis)order.
Throughout it all, unknown dance party DJ Tailwind (Dorian Missick) offers a comforting, irreverent voice for all Angelenos in lockdown by sharing his music and thoughts via his laptop at home.
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
