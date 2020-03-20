Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, March 30, 2020
"In the Fights" - Emily's season-long composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence.
Also, Lola struggles with supporting Robin's distant job offer, and causes a rift with Mark when she reprimands his girlfriend, Amy, for grandstanding in the courtroom, on ALL RISE, Monday, March 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MACGYVER on CBS - Friday, March 20, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, March 20, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, March 20, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, March 26, 2020
Also, Lola struggles with supporting Robin's distant job offer, and causes a rift with Mark when she reprimands his girlfriend, Amy, for grandstanding in the courtroom, on ALL RISE, Monday, March 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.