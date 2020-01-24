Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, February 3, 2020
"Bye Bye Bernie" - When Lola's mother makes a statement about her daughter in a newspaper, Lola must contend with both her mother, Roxy (L. Scott Caldwell), and with her colleagues who commend Roxy's harsh words about the justice system, on ALL RISE, Monday, Feb. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
