Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, May 19, 2019
"2922" - The highly anticipated Season 29 finale of "America's Funniest Home Videos" features cheerleading fails, people scared of animals - including a couple who tries to get a bat out of their home - and the two $100,000 winners of the season competing for a trip for four to Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, SUNDAY, MAY 19 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand
In its 29 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
"America's Funniest Home Videos" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1-channel surround sound. This program carries a TV-PG parental guideline.
